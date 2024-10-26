It's a collective failure: Rohit after series loss in Pune

PUNE: Rohit Sharma said the reason behind the Pune loss was a 'collective failure'. The defeat was compounded by the fact that the hosts have now lost a series for the first time at home since late 2012 (England). In a near 30-minute press conference following the three-day defeat by 113-runs on Saturday, the skipper spoke on the series, where the faultlines lay and why there shouldn't be too much read into the performances of R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who were outshone by the likes of Washington Sundar and Mitchell Santner. Excerpts...

On what wrong this Test

We didn't bat well in the first innings, we got only 150. The batters do understand that they failed to respond to that pressure, that challenge of playing on whatever pitch... the pitch was not bad at all, we just didn't play well enough to get close to that first innings score of theirs, and then obviously with 100 runs behind, we always knew that it was going to be challenging, whatever score we had to get because as the game went on, the pitch started behaving slightly differently...

On batting collapses

It happened in two Tests, we had won 18 consecutive series in India, so it means that we have done a lot of good things, we have done good batting in the first innings, and we have done good batting in the second innings. In this series, we might not have been able to bat the way we should have but such things happen, consistently we have made runs on the pitch, so I don't want to think that we have done a lot of things wrong, I think two or three innings were bad, but it happens.

I think in this series what we wanted to do didn't happen due to our batters, but I can't doubt anyone's ability because everyone has a lot of ability and these guys have won all the matches that we have won in the last series, so I don't want to post-mortem this thing, but yes, we can see what we should do differently in such situations. All the batters should come with their own plan, all the batters should trust their plan.