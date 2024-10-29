All-round Vignesh shines for TN in Col CK Nayudu Trophy

CHENNAI: P Vignesh, with his fighting fifty (64 n.o), took Tamil Nadu to a respectable total in the first innings of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy clash against Tripura in Agartala.

TN posted 265 in the first innings before dismissing Tripura for 106, thanks to the four-fer from Sachin Rathi (4/30). Vignesh contributed with the ball, taking 2/22. Brief scores: TN 265 in 113.3 ovs (G Ajitesh 79, SR Athish 50, P Vignesh 64 n.o; Abhijit Debbarma 5/59) vs Tripura 106 in 58.3 ovs (Sachin Rathi 4/30, G Govinth 2/14, P Vignesh 2/22)

SS Rajan selection trials

Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts will conduct their SS Rajan T20 team selection trials in the coming week. Players who are born on or after 01.09.1984 and born on or before 31.8.2011 and reside in respective revenue districts are eligible.

Players must bring 3 Passport size photographs, Ration Card, Driving License/Voter ID/Passport, Birth Certificate and Aadhaar Card for age and address proof.

The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association trials will be held at OCF Cricket Ground, Giri Nagar, Avadi on November 2, 2024 from 7 AM. Application forms, which is available at the association office, can also be filled at the venue. For details: 91766 69980, 86681 10757.

Meanwhile, Kancheepuram District Cricket Association will hold selections on November 2 at the Omega International School Ground in Kolapakkam from 6:30 AM. For further details, contact: M Satheeshkumar (95007992920).

The Chengalpattu District Cricket Association, meanwhile, will conduct their selection trials on November 5, 2024 at the Zen-X Sportz Cricket Nets, Sri Krishna Street, Shantha Nagar, Behind Thenapureeswarar Sivan Temple, Madambakkam, Chennai - 600 126. For details: 9444144101.