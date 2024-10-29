NZ batter Kane Williamson to miss third Test against India

NEW DELHI: Senior batter Kane Williamson will miss the third Test against India at Mumbai to ensure full recovery from a groin injury ahead of the home series versus England, starting from November 28.

Williamson did not play in the first two Tests against India, which the Kiwis won to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. It also ended India's 18-series winning streak at home dating back to 2012.

The final Test of the rubber will be played at the Wankhede Stadium from November 1.

"Kane continues to show good signs, but isn't quite ready to jump on a plane and join us," NZ head coach Gary Stead said in a media release.

"While things are looking promising, we think the best course of action is for him to stay in New Zealand and focus on the final part of his rehabilitation so he'll be good to go for England," Stead added.