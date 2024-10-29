This ton gives me lot of satisfaction: Vijay after match-saving 106

The rest of the batters also ably did what was necessary to keep Tamil Nadu afloat. Skipper N Jagadeesan, who scored 49 in the first essay, scored 60. Pradosh Ranjan Paul, who scored an unbeaten 39, stepped up later to ensure Tamil Nadu's safety. He shared a 76-run unbeaten stand for the fifth wicket with Vijay. The latter was quick to acknowledge their valuable contribution.

"Partnerships are very crucial, especially when you want to save a game. All our batters rose to the challenge and we had a couple of good partnerships going. Their little things (partnerships) ease the pressure and boost the confidence of the players to go about the task which was to play the day out," Vijay assessed.

As it was sort of a comeback for Vijay, he was visibly emotional. Out of his 10 First Class tons, this will hold a special place in his heart. "This century (against Chhattisgarh) is the No. 1 century of my career. This game was like a comeback game for me. So, a lot of emotions. Lots of difficult things, but happy that I got a 100," said Vijay.

It was not the result that he had hoped for but Amandeep was pleased with his side's overall effort. "We wanted to win the game, but our bowlers could not bowl with the same rhythm like we did on Monday and get purchase today (Tuesday). Tamil Nadu got a couple of partnerships going and also Vijay Shankar played brilliantly," he said.