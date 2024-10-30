Beginning of the end?

Which is why, when results don’t go India’s way, as it has been the case in the ongoing series against New Zealand, questions are asked about the two veteran spinners. Indian cricket is so used to them doing the job, especially at home, that when the team doesn’t win and the duo doesn’t have wickets to show, they become the talking point. As captain Rohit Sharma said in Pune, it might not be fair to pin the responsibility on just the two. “It's the responsibility of all of us to make sure that we get Test match wins, not just the two guys. Of course, by their standard, they know where they stand and what they haven't been able to do or what they haven't done really well. But again, both of them have played so much cricket and have such huge contributions to our success of having that home streak of 18 series,” he had said.

However, when a team is in transition, that is how it is going to be. No one knows it better than Ashwin and Jadeja. Which is why, they have embraced it and appreciate each other a lot more in recent years. They know how much one person has played a part in the other excelling. Over the past year or so, their media interactions have become a lot more reflective. Knowing where they are in their careers, they have been appreciative of the time they have out there and want to enjoy it as much as possible. At 38, Ashwin has reiterated how he doesn’t look far ahead and just focuses on what is in front of him. Jadeja, who will turn 36 this December, too has tried to stay in the present as much as possible.