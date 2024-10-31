Latham, New Zealand and the subcontinental quest

How did they get here? By sticking to their plans while challenging themselves irrespective of the result. “Even though the results didn't go the way we wanted in Sri Lanka, we did a lot of good stuff. Coming here we wanted to keep things simple, play our brand of cricket as best we can and give ourselves a good chance. I think it's just shown us that the brand that we play, we can be successful in these conditions. Every individual has a slightly different plan in terms of how they like to go about things. I think it's just them giving themselves 100% backing in terms of the way that they play, they will be successful,” said Latham.

Indeed, as much as it is a collective performance, different individuals have stepped up and chipped in the past couple of weeks. From Devon Conway to Latham to Rachin Ravindra to Tim Southee to Mitchell Santner they have all done their part on various occasions. If it was the seamers in Bengaluru, spinners took charge in Pune with Rachin and Conway leading the batting charts. Apart from making history with the results, what this tour has done for New Zealand is set the tone for the future.

At a time when players are opting out of central contracts, the confidence the youngsters have shown on the field has given a peak into what lies ahead for Black Caps in the coming decade. And another win in Mumbai could just be the stepping stone for them to build on.