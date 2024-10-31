Seeking a turnaround

However, to move forward, Indian batters should not be repeating mistakes and batting for longer periods, especially against Santner and Ajaz Patel. A lot will depend on the opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal, but what will be interesting to see is if KL Rahul comes back into the playing XI or if they stick with Sarfaraz Khan who knows the conditions better than most in the team. If batting is one part of the jigsaw, the other important factor is taking 20 wickets. As much as one could expect R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja to give their all, one will have to wait and see who is the third spinner. Washington Sundar ticked every box in Pune and had a longer batting stint on Wednesday, but barely bowled. Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel had longer spells and batted as well. It all might come down to the morning of the match and what they expect from the surface.

The bigger question that remains is whether Jasprit Bumrah will take the field on Friday. The senior pacer had a long discussion with Rohit on the sidelines of the training on Wednesday but did not hit the strides and bowl in the nets. When asked about his workload and availability, both assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and Gambhir said that the pacer has enough experience to know what he needs to do ahead of a Test and acknowledged that he is available for selection. However, it should not come as a surprise should India decide to rest the pacer with Mohammed Siraj coming back into the playing XI. After all, India will need Bumrah at his best for the next month and a half Down Under.

About two weeks ago, when India took the field at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, no one expected them to be in this position come the third Test. But it is what is. All they can do is to try and put the loss behind them and start a new cycle of dominance. Whether they do so or not, we will have the answer over the next few days.