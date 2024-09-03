Cummins eyes redemption in Test series against India

MELBOURNE: Australian captain Pat Cummins is looking at the upcoming five-match Test series against India as an opportunity to "make amends" for the successive home series defeats against their fierce rivals. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which begins on November 22 in Perth, is expected to be a closely contested affair.

India has retained the trophy in the last four series, spanning from 2016-17 to 2022-23, including defeating Australia in their own backyard in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 series. However, Cummins hopes to draw confidence from Australia’s victory over India in the World Test Championship Final in London last year.

"The last two series here in Australia, we haven't been successful, so it's been a long time. Hopefully, it's time to make amends," Cummins told Star Sports. "You know, we've played them (India) plenty of times where they've beaten us, but we've also had plenty of wins against them as well, which we'll draw confidence from. The most recent Test match was, of course, the World Test Championship in neutral conditions, and we came out on top in that match. It's always fiercely competitive, and it always feels like it's 50-50. I'm 10 out of 10 excited for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

Senior batter Steve Smith echoed the skipper's sentiments, emphasizing that it will be a "big summer" for Australia against a "well-balanced" Indian team.

"You know, it's going to be a great series. India has been playing outstanding cricket. We've been playing really good cricket the last couple of years. You know, we haven't beaten India the last two times they've come out here," Smith said. "Obviously got a terrific side, very well-balanced team, all bases covered. So, you know, they've played really good cricket out here. They've played good cricket when we've been over in India as well, where we know they're very, very difficult to beat. So it's going to be a big summer. It's going to be an exciting one."

Pacer Mitchell Starc highlighted the importance of the rivalry, placing it on par with the Ashes.

"For Australian cricket, you've got the Ashes and then you've got the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in there. I mean there's a long history in the Ashes but that Border-Gavaskar rivalry, if you like, has just grown from strength to strength over each series," Starc said. "And now we see it as a five-Test match series, which is fantastic for not only the rivalry but for the Test series as well. Whether it's the calibre of player, the calibre of matches that we see as fans and as cricketers just continues to grow strength on strength each series."

"Now (with) India obviously winning a number of series in a row, it's created even a bigger rivalry between the two countries. I mean both teams are well known to one another, we play each other very often across the formats, so I'm sure it'll be another exciting series," Starc added.

All-rounder Glenn Maxwell noted that an India-Australia contest in any format has become a must-watch affair.

"I think over the last few years, definitely, it feels like the two teams sort of swap places in the rankings quite a bit. Whichever format it is, you will always see these two teams at number one at some stage around the world," Maxwell said. "The different contests we've had in both countries across all formats certainly provide a lot of highlights for the rest of the world. It's always must-watch cricket whenever these two teams are playing."