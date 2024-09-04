Rachin Ravindra readies himself for subcontinental challenge

Rachin, while having established himself in the white-ball formats as a batting all-rounder, is already settled in his new role in the Test team. In his seven Test matches, two in India and five in New Zealand, the youngster averages 55.75 from four games. In the next two months, he will be up against various kinds of spinners from Noor Ahmed to R Ashwin to Prabath Jayasuriya. And by the time the six Tests are over, Rachin could establish himself as one of the backbone of the New Zealand team.

But he is not focussing on that. "I think for me, it's important to take ball by ball, Test match after Test match, and see where it takes us. Obviously, as a team we want to compete, and want to win games of cricket, and I want to be able to contribute to that. But at the end of the day, I guess it's doing what I do, and trusting my plan, and learning from each experience. For me, that's important, that's going to help me become a better cricketer going forward."

What the 24-year-old is pleased about is the opportunity to train at the CSK facility alongside Sriram, whom he knows from his early days. "It's that relationship between player and franchise, and it shows how much they value players by the way they treat them, and very lucky to be involved with the Super Kings. Over the last week, while being able to connect with them, and not even, just during the IPL, obviously being able to come here now, and still have, talk to Flem (Stephen Fleming), and talk to Huss (Mike Hussey) from time to time, so that's always a nice relationship to have.

"It's extremely special to have Sri here as well. Someone we've worked with since I was 15, and when he first came to New Zealand, and you have that trust, and you have that connection with each other, and you know whatever he says comes from the right place. I feel like I'm still learning a lot from him, which is cool, and he's one of those guys that, you're not just going to pop up anywhere and have a conversation, he's going to talk to you throughout the year, and he's going to check in with you, which I think is quite cool. He's always known my cricket really well, and he knows it almost as well as I do at this point, so it's cool to again connect with him, and spend time in these brilliant facilities."