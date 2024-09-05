'Grateful' Sudharsan targets Duleep Trophy

CHENNAI: On September 1, B Sai Sudharsan was in Nottingham, playing for Surrey against the home team, Nottinghamshire, in county cricket. It was his second year in England with Surrey, but this time, it was different as he was batting predominately in the lower middle-order. Having scored a century (105) in the first innings, he would add another valuable 28 (second highest score of the innings) in the second as the contest ended in a draw.

About 36 hours after the match, the India batter is in Anantapur, getting ready for the opening round of the Duleep Trophy match between India C (his team) and D. He took a flight from England on Monday morning, and reached Anantapur 24 hours later via a cab ride from the Bengaluru airport — a busy 36 hours to say the least. Sai Sudharsan, however, is not one bit tired. “Grateful” is the word he uses.

“This is what we have been working so hard for, preparing to play cricket and these opportunities, I am grateful for it. That is how I look at it,” the 22-year-old tells this daily. “It was great this time (at Surrey). It is not new but this year I got used to it. There were more interactions with the players. I stayed alone in an apartment, taking care of myself.

It was a new experience. After the match, you come back to your apartment and you have a normal life. (As for batting at No. 6) It was not that different. When you open you have enough time, but No.6 means you will have to maintain a scoring rate and there are batting points in county, taking calculative risks, building partnerships with bowlers, the small experiences were really good.”

But it is not just the last three days. Sai Sudharsan has had a busy couple of months. After the Indian Premier League, the left-hander played first three matches of the TNCA first Division league for Jolly Rovers before leaving for Surrey. He played the match against Essex from June 30 to July 3, and then went to Zimbabwe where he made his T20I debut for India on July 7 before coming back home for the Tamil Nadu Premier League. He played seven matches and scored 238 runs as Lyca Kovai Kings fell short against Dindigul Dragons in the final on August 4.