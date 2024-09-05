Jos Buttler misses T20 series as McCullum endorses his long-term captaincy

First, the short-term pain for England cricket captain Jos Buttler: He'll miss the Twenty20 series against Australia — and potentially the one-day series, too, because of a right calf injury.

As for the long-term perspective, that should be much more healthy for arguably England's greatest ever white-ball player after Buttler was given a glowing endorsement by the man who is about to become his coach.

Brendon McCullum confirmed on Thursday he would be sticking with Buttler as England's T20 and ODI captain once the New Zealander takes over running the teams at the start of next year, having opted this week to combine that role with leading the test side.

At times, Buttler appeared to be weighed down by the responsibility of captaining England during the ODI team's woeful defense of its 50-over World Cup trophy in India, and then during the T20 World Cup, where the English were again reigning champions, when they underwhelmed before getting thrashed by India in the semifinals.

McCullum wants Buttler to reset, realize how good he is, and enjoy the final years of his career. He is adamant he wants that to be as captain, too.

“What I want from Jos,” McCullum said in his first news conference since the announcement of his overarching dual role, "is for him to enjoy the next few years. If he was to retire today, he would go down as probably the greatest white-ball player England has ever produced.

"There’s an opportunity over the next three, four years, however long he plays for, while he is captaining England, to enjoy it. Not protect anything. Get the most out of all those guys around him, keep walking towards danger, play with a smile on his face, and try to do something which is really cool, which he can look back on and say, ‘Gee, I enjoyed those last few years.’ That will be my job, to keep pushing him towards that.”