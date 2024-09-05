Not your average Joe: Root scales new peak in Test cricket

CHENNAI: Watching Joe Root bat in Test cricket is like sitting in a theatre for a feel-good movie. Even more so when he is in his element, controlling what happens around him; there is a pleasantness to it that makes you feel everything is fine with the word even if you are rooting for Root's opponent.

Last week was one such week where the English batter had back-to-back blockbusters during the ongoing home series against Sri Lanka. Yes, often it is just about watching Root going about his business in England whites, but there was more to it this time.

In a span of five days, Root not just equalled Alaistair Cook to become the England batter with most Test centuries. In the process, he joined an elite list of Sunil Gavaskar, Mahela Jayawardene, Brian Lara and Younis Khan with 34 hundreds.

Root getting here is not the biggest of surprises.

He was always the blue-eyed boy of England cricket and was on course to get here, sometimes in competition with the other three of the 'Fab Four' (Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson), especially with the number of Test matches England play.

But between 2018 and 2020, he had hit a slump. In those three years, he averaged 39.7 while his contemporaries were having a blast. He was the captain of a team in transition, the results were not coming. It had bogged him down to an extent.

Post-COVID, something he admitted to have changed him drastically, things changed. Kohli and Smith were struggling, but Root turned the tide.

Since 2021, he has hit 17 centuries, which is exactly how much Kohli (2), Smith (6) and Williamson (9) have scored combined, although Williamson plays much fewer Tests than others. Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum came along and he thrived even better. Yes, he had a brief lull in India for three matches, but that is about it. A record-breaking run that has taken him to a peak where no England batter has gone to.