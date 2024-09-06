Labuschagne praises India's fast bowlers ahead of crucial Border-Gavaskar Trophy

MUMBAI: Star batter Marnus Labuschagne believes that India's fast bowlers make them a "difficult" side to beat in Australian conditions, as the hosts look to end their barren run in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which has lasted nearly a decade.

India have won every bilateral Test series against Australia since losing 1-2 in an away affair in 2014-15. They have recorded identical 2-1 series wins in 2018-19 and 2020-21 Down Under, maintaining their upper hand.

"India's fast bowling is very good, which is really what brings them in Australian conditions and makes them such a tough team to beat in Australian conditions," Labuschagne told Star Sports.

The middle-order mainstay described the rivalry as "tough" irrespective of where the teams are playing.

"There is always high anticipation. To these two teams, it doesn't matter where we're playing, if it's in England, Australia, or India, it's always a tough contest," he said.

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon referred to Indian players as "superstars" while hoping to revive his on-field rivalry with Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin.

"I've always said throughout my whole career that I want to compete against the best, and you look through the whole Indian line-up, the whole squad, there's absolute superstars everywhere," he said.