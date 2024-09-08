Ten Doeschate is phenomenal in working on players' mindsets: Ex-teammate Tim de Leede

His rapport with Gambhir, what makes him special

He is a very relaxed guy with a lot of knowledge. He got fantastic work ethic. He will always be ready for players to do things with him which will make him very popular. Hopefully, he knows as I already said how to become better at getting ready for the game mentally. If he can bring that over, he will be a fantastic asset for a lot of Indian players even the best ones because you can learn from everybody I suppose.

On his coaching skills

A coach is not the best coach for everybody because some will be very happy with him and some might need a different approach. He likes to work really hard and when he trains, he is very very focussed. So other guys might like a more relaxed approach but at the level India play, it's the responsibility of the players. You can use the coaches that you feel best with and if he is not your batting coach they should look for somebody else as coach or maybe one of the players can help him out. I don't know. I have never met a coach who is the best coach for all the players in the squad. So don't have the illusion that you are

His strategy of working on mindset

Well, the mindset thing is something I just talked about and he was just phenomenal at that. I don't know what he did. I haven't spoken to him for a while but he just virtually always performed, which is incredible. I think he struggled once. It was a T20 tournament in Australia BBL but all the other matches he played in, whether it was Netherlands, Essex or franchises, he performed, which is an incredible skill but very difficult to tackle why somebody can do that? You know, there are only a few best players in the world, they manage that. But if they can tell what they're doing, for them it might be natural. So it's difficult to... as I said earlier he knows what he's doing and sometimes they are very simple things, but we also have to be honest, not everybody can do that. So, you know, some will benefit from him largely and it might not be the guys that we all expect, but hopefully, he'll do a great job. India's youngsters especially will benefit from him being there.