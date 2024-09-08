The Head coach and his crew

Every time a new coach takes charge of a cricket team, their tenure, more often than not, and legacy get defined by what the team achieves at the big stage. More so in Indian cricket. This has been the case for the past 20 years. However, it cannot be achieved through just one person -- the coach.

As the sport evolves so do the coaching manuals. With time, the coaching is not restricted to just one man. In modern day cricket, like in movies, success of the team revolves around the support cast too. A team of specialists who supplement the coach. A team that knows and understands the players and helps them on and off the field. Whether it was John Wright or Greg Chappell or Gary Kirsten or Duncan Fletcher or Ravi Shastri or Rahul Dravid, they had their own staff to rely on. India's newest head coach Gautam Gambhir too sings from the same hymn book.

Fielding coach T Dilip is the only one to be retained. The new coach has put faith in a set of former players and coaches with whom he has worked with. Two assistant coaches in Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate were with him in Kolkata Knight Riders and bowling coach Morne Morkel was with him during his stint with Lucknow Super Giants. The four will form the core coaching team of Gambhir.

Among them, Nayar is perhaps more familiar with a lot of players having come through the same domestic system. The former Mumbai captain, in the last six-seven years, has worked individually with several Indian stars. He has also played a crucial role for the Kolkata Knight Riders. His is the name almost every Indian player, including Varun Chakravarthy, mentioned and credited with after winning the Indian Premier League title at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, this year.

From meeting the players in Mumbai during preparatory camps to working with them throughout the calendar year, Nayar is a hands-on coach. His personal touch during training defines him. He finds time to get to know the player and understand them better, not just on skill, but also works with them on 'personal and mental' levels. "His biggest strength is to connect with all the players," says Varun.

"He has his own camp where we all our players go and bat bowl train, go to gym together. When it comes to IPL, he takes care of the nets, how the nets are run. After practice, we all go to his room, spend some time chilling and see movies together. He's technically and tactically very sound and he knows what he's doing because he's played so much cricket. He drills the technique very hard into every person's muscle memory far before the tournament starts. So it gets easier for all the players during the time of the tournament. For me personally, he's helped me mentally because there were times when I really felt that I have hit a roadblock or a dead end or something like that. But he always tells me to have the dog fight with him as in to get into the fight. When I do that, the muscle memory kicks in and I start enjoying the game again. He's helped me a lot tactically as in how to bowl to what batter how and which ball to use when all those things, he's helped me a lot.

"After two or three sessions, you will come to see that he is pure in his heart because he doesn't take anything in return. He stands with us for 5-6 hours on the ground, he runs, does everything. Through that process, cricketers start trusting him and they want to go back to him. He wants the player to do well and this is reflected in his conversations with you because he's not going to fake it. If he thinks that you are doing something wrong, he's going to blast you in front of everyone. But similarly, if he likes you, he's going to make sure that he tells it," the KKR spinner adds.