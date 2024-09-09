Nissanka leaves Sri Lanka in sight of third Test win over England

LONDON: Pathum Nissanka's superb unbeaten fifty left Sri Lanka eyeing a memorable win over England as the third Test at the Oval headed for a dramatic finish.

Sri Lanka were 94-1 when bad light led to an early close on Sunday's third day, needing a further 125 runs to reach a victory target of 219 that would end a run of seven successive Test defeats by England.

Dimuth Karunaratne was caught and bowled by Chris Woakes for eight when a drive ballooned off his pad.

But fellow opener Nissanka, who made 64 in Sri Lanka's first innings, was 53 not out after completing his second fifty of the match in style when he blazed debutant left-arm fast bowler Josh Hull through the covers for a seventh four in 42 balls faced.

The recalled Kusal Mendis, meanwhile, pounced on numerous loose deliveries during an unbeaten 30 featuring 24 runs in boundaries.

That Sri Lanka were chasing over 200 to win was mainly down to Jamie Smith's superb counter-attacking 67 that rescued England from a woeful collapse.

England, already 2-0 up in this three-match series, lost five wickets for 26 runs in slumping to 82-7.

But wicketkeeper Smith's dashing display on his Surrey home ground helped England recover to 156 all out, although they were still bowled out in a mere 34 overs.

Smith's innings left England, who routed the West Indies 3-0 earlier in the season, with renewed hope of a first home Test clean sweep since 2004.