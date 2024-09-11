Duleep Trophy: Focus on Rinku, Iyer, Washington in Round Two

ANANTAPUR: Fringe players like Rinku Singh, along with some seasoned names who have been overlooked by the national selectors, will be aiming to attract their attention when round two of the Duleep Trophy begins here on Thursday.

The star power in the season-opening red-ball event will be reduced significantly for round two, with India squad players released for a national camp ahead of the first Test against Bangladesh in Chennai from 19 September.

Sarfaraz Khan is the only India squad member who will be featuring in the domestic competition.

In the absence of national regulars, the focus will shift to the likes of Rinku, who was surprisingly not picked for the first round despite having an impressive first-class record.

The spirited southpaw has also done well for India in T20 cricket.

Shubman Gill joining the national team has led to Mayank Agarwal captaining the India A unit.

Having played his last Test in March 2022, Agarwal needs a bagful of runs to get back into national reckoning.

Pacer Prasidh Krishna, who missed the Duleep Trophy opener having not fully completed his rehab for a left quadriceps tendon, has been named in the India A squad.

With the Australia tour on the horizon, the performance of the lanky pacer will be keenly observed.

In the India B squad, captain Abhimanyu Easwaran will need to lead from the front following a forgettable outing in Bengaluru last week.

Sarfaraz, who made a successful Test debut against England earlier this year, was upstaged by his brother Musheer in the opening game, with the latter's 181 taking India B to a fine win over India A.

The elder brother will be eyeing a big knock before joining the national team in Chennai.

Washington Sundar also features in the India B squad, and his all-round abilities keep him in the mix for all formats.