IPL players highly underpaid

Earlier this year, a Jefferies Note research had revealed that the Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the flagship properties of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was now duking it out with the big boys in terms of values. Purely on a per-match basis, Jefferies had estimated that each and every IPL game was worth north $15.5mn; putting it in second place behind the National Football League (NFL) in the US but well clear of the likes of the Premier League in the UK and the likes of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Major League Baseball (MLB).

It kind of confirmed the rapid overall media rights deal the IPL had enjoyed since 2008, the inaugural edition of the league. To give a sense of perspective, for the first 10 years, the league’s media rights had, on average, sold for just over Rs 8000 cr for a 10-year cycle. The latest media rights deal was worth Rs 48,390 cr for five years. A manifold growth.

However, that’s just one part of the story. While the league has enjoyed outstanding growth from a media rights point of view, an under-rated success story because the league began at the height of the global financial crisis in 2008 and continued to grow even during a pandemic, the same cannot be held for player salaries.

In 2008, the salary cap per team was fixed at Rs 20 cr. Sixteen years later, it’s at Rs 100cr (ahead of the upcoming auctions, it could rise to anywhere from Rs 120cr to Rs 140cr). While the media rights deal has taken the elevator in terms of appreciation, the rise in player salaries is akin to an octogenarian taking the stairs. Here’s Jefferies from their report earlier this year. “Value of IPL’s central broadcasting rights has grown 19x from `5bn in 2008 to `96bn.”