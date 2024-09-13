Maxwell excited about Kohli vs Smith showdown in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

NEW DELHI: Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell has expressed his excitement over the prospect of witnessing modern-day greats Virat Kohli and Steve Smith go head-to-head in the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year.

Kohli and Smith, who are considered among the 'Fab Four' batters of the current generation – alongside England’s Joe Root and New Zealand’s Kane Williamson – will be key players in the much-anticipated series between India and Australia.

Maxwell, speaking to Star Sports, said: "I think the way that the two superstar batters, Steve Smith and Virat Kohli, probably head-to-head. Seeing how their dominance, I suppose, is asserted on the series and how much of an influence that has on who takes home the Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

"One of those two is going to make a lot of runs, if not both of them, and it’s going to be pretty exciting to watch two of the finest players of our generation go head-to-head," he added.

Both Kohli and Smith, former captains of their respective teams, have been involved in fiery on-field exchanges early in their careers. However, their relationship has evolved over time. Smith recently commented that Kohli was "an Australian amongst the Indian players" in terms of attitude.

"I believe Virat Kohli is Australian in thoughts and action. The way he gets into a battle, the way he gets into the challenge and tries to get on top of the opposition. He’s probably the most Australian of the Indian players, I’d say," Smith had remarked.

India are set to travel to Australia for the five-Test series, which begins in Perth on 22 November. Since 2014-15, Australia have been unable to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, with India winning four consecutive series, including historic triumphs Down Under in 2018-19 and 2020-21.