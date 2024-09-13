Shreyas Iyer trolled for wearing sunglasses while batting, dismissed for a duck in Duleep Trophy

Shreyas Iyer's recent appearance in the Duleep Trophy has sparked a flurry of reactions after he came out to bat wearing sunglasses, only to be dismissed for a duck after facing seven balls.

The incident occurred during the second Duleep Trophy match, where Iyer, captain of India D, stepped onto the pitch with an unconventional look that quickly became a talking point on social media.

Iyer's brief innings included a mix of defensive plays and a final full-length delivery from pacer Khaleel Ahmed, which led to a catch at mid-on. This dismissal followed a lackluster performance in his previous match, where he scored 9 and 54, contributing to his ongoing struggle to secure a spot in the national team.

His decision to wear sunglasses while batting, intended perhaps as a style statement, was met with a wave of trolling from fans on platforms like X (formerly Twitter), with many questioning his seriousness in the game.