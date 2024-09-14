Duleep Trophy: Tilak Varma, Pratham Singh hundreds guide India A to total command

ANANTAPUR: Tilak Varma and Pratham Singh scored impressive centuries to steer India A to a commanding position against India D on the third day of their Duleep Trophy match on Saturday.

Varma bolstered his chances of staying in the frame for national selection with an unbeaten 111 (193 balls, 9x4), while Pratham contributed a fluent 122 (189 balls, 12x4, 1x6) as India A declared their second innings at 380 for three.

This gave India A an overall lead of 487 runs. India D, chasing 488, had knocked off 62 runs for the loss of Atharva Taide by the end of play.

Ricky Bhui (44*) and Yash Dubey (15*) were at the crease for India D.

Pratham, who resumed from his overnight score of 59, continued his fluent stroke play, reaching his century off 149 balls during the first session. However, the 32-year-old Railways batter was eventually dismissed by left-arm spinner Saurabh Kumar just before lunch.

Pratham and Varma shared a solid 104-run partnership for the second wicket, which set the foundation for India A's dominance. Varma, who has previously been praised by Rohit Sharma as India’s potential next all-format player, held firm, bringing up his half-century off 96 balls.

At lunch, India A were in a strong position at 260 for two, having started the day from 115 for one. However, shortly after the break, India A lost Riyan Parag for 20, but Varma found a reliable partner in Shashwat Rawat, who remained unbeaten on 64 (88 balls, 7x4).

The fourth-wicket pair of Varma and Rawat added 116 runs, further consolidating India A’s grip on the match. Varma brought up his fifth First-Class hundred with a late cut to third man off Saransh Jain, his century coming off 177 balls.

India A went into the tea break at 370 for three, eventually declaring their innings shortly after, at 380 for three, 15 minutes into the final session.

Though India D lost opener Taide early in the third over to pacer Khaleel Ahmed, Dubey and Bhui ensured their side did not lose further wickets before the close of play, leaving them with a daunting task on the final day.

Brief Scores:

India A: 290 all out and 380 for 3 declared in 98 overs (Pratham Singh 122, Tilak Varma 111*, Shashwat Rawat 64*)

India D: 183 all out and 62/1 in 19 overs (Ricky Bhui batting 44*, Yash Dubey batting 15*).