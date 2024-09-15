Hone your skills in home Test series: Glenn McGrath

CHENNAI: After a long white-ball season that saw India end the draught of the ICC Trophy, focus is now shifting towards the longest format, starting with a Test match against Bangladesh here from Thursday.

While the five Tests (two against Bangladesh and three against New Zealand) at home will present their own set of challenges to the newly-appointed support staff under head coach Gautam Gambhir, the tour of Australia starting in late November will remain on the radar for Rohit Sharma and company. The conditions at home and in Australia are like chalk and cheese, hence many former cricketers believe that the five Tests that the players will get at home are not ideal preparation for the Australian series. However, former Australian pacer Glenn McGrath believes the players can use this time to hone their skills which can help the Indian team Down Under. ''The conditions in India and Australia are different," McGrath who was in Chennai for his coaching stint at the MRF Pace Foundation, told this daily.

"Ideally it would be good for a team to travel a month or so early, get acclimatized and have a couple of practice games to adapt. But today with the packed schedule one does not have the luxury to travel early and adapt. The way forward is to hone your skill sets at every given opportunity you get be it net sessions, Test matches you get to play,'' he added.

With the amount of white-ball cricket played in recent times, McGrath cautioned players to adapt quickly to the format.

"Test cricket is all about patience and building an innings. So even on placid tracks in India, batters can use the opportunity to spend time in the middle. When you spend time in the middle your confidence automatically gets a boost and it certainly helps." McGrath also suggested players consciously try and practice for bouncy wickets in Australia.

''With the amount of white ball cricket one gets to play, batters are more accustomed to front foot play. On bouncy and fast tracks one needs to have a good back foot play to cut and hook. So these facets can be worked in the nets and even on the field at every given opportunity. The main thing is one needs to get mentally prepared,'' he explained.

McGrath also suggested bowlers, especially the pacers of the Indian squad to prepare for the long and grueling spells in Test cricket, but at the same time think of the workload management. ''Your attack is going to be spin-oriented (against Bangladesh and Kiwi) and pace in Australia. I believe the guys who will be playing here (India) and in Australia should use the games they get to tune their bodies to take on the workload. Bowl as much as possible and take adequate rest. One needs to bowl at least 30 overs in a Test innings today. So for 10 Test matches imagine the workload.''

The pacer with 563 wickets in the longest format also praised fellow fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah for his skills and ability. ''Bumrah is a brilliant bowler. He has a lethal yorker and his action makes it difficult for batters to pick him. Fast bowlers like him are rare (Indian context) and one needs to handle them deftly,'' signed off McGrath.