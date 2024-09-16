Our aim is to play good cricket for five days: Bangladesh captain Shanto

CHENNAI: Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto wants to take confidence from the series win in Pakistan as the team arrived in Chennai for the two-Test series against India which begins on Thursday.

Shanto, despite acknowledging that it will be a challenge, made it clear that they will be looking to win both the matches in Chennai and Kanpur. “It’s definitely going to be a very challenging series for us,” Shanto was quoted as saying at the pre-departure press briefing at the Dhaka airport.

“After a good series there is definitely an extra confidence in the team, in the people of the country. Every series is an opportunity. We will play to win both matches. The things that matter to win, the process matters... our aim will be to do the work properly. Good results are possible if we do our job properly,” the Bangladesh captain added.

As things stand, India are on the top of the World Test Championship table and winning all five home games (two vs Bangladesh and three against New Zealand) will ensure their qualification for the final of the tournament. Shanto, however, wants to focus on playing good cricket for five days. “If you see the ranking, they are much ahead of us,” Shanto noted.

“We have been playing well lately. We have had a good series. Our aim will be to play well for five days. The result comes in the last session on the last day. If we play good cricket for five days, there is a chance for either team to win in the last session,” the skipper said just before boarding the flight to Chennai.

Both Bangladesh and India will be training at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from Monday.