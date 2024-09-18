Big boost for women as ICC announces prize pay parity

CHENNAI: With the ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup a few days away, the International Cricket Council announced equal prize money for men and women in World Cups. Starting with the 2024 edition in Dubai the total prize pool is raised to $7,958,080 — more than double that of the 2023 edition.

'The winner of the 2024 T20 World Cup will earn a massive amount of $2.34 million, a staggering 134% increase from the $1 million awarded to the winners of the previous edition in 2023," ICC said in a statement. Meanwhile, the runners-up of the tournament will also benefit from a 134% rise as they are scheduled to receive $1.17 million.

Two teams exiting in the semifinal will receive $675,000 each, which has seen the highest percentage of increases at 221% compared to that of the eighth edition in South Africa. The prize pool will not just include knockout stages as each group stage win for a team will now be rewarded with $31,154, reflecting a 78% increase from last year’s $17,500.

Former Indian captain and head of Tamil Nadu Cricket Association’s Cricket Advisory Committee, Sudha Shah welcomed this decision by the governing body. "Getting the equal prize money is such a boost for women's cricket and it is well deserved by the players," Shah told this daily.

Given the increasing number of contracted players and more and more cricket boards offering equal match fees for their men and women players, Shah believes this is probably the best time to choose cricket. "It is a good move for the game. I think my generation sowed the seeds and now we are seeing the fruits of that. This pushes women's cricket forward," she added.