Chennai Test Day 1: Ashwin’s century fuels India’s revival against Bangladesh

Ravichandran Ashwin scored a brilliant century off just 108 balls in the first Test match against Bangladesh in Chennai, significantly boosting India’s total. At stumps on Day 1, India was 339-6 after 80 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja also played a crucial role for India in the first test match as he scored 86 in 117 balls which further boosted India's total.

Their solid partnership in the innings proved fruitful for India as the duo added 195 runs together in just 229 balls.

The partnership anchored India's innings, which appeared to be slipping away after Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud claimed four crucial wickets early on.

Yashwaswi Jaiswal, who tipped the favour to India's side following a shaky start was dismissed by Nahid Rana as the ball edged his bat and found the hands of first slip Shadman Islam. Jaiswal anchored the innings for India and his 56 off 118 helped push India's tally.

Following Jaiswal's wicket, KL Rahul was also dismissed in quick succession. A fine catch from Zakir Hasan in the short leg from Mehidy Hasan's ball saw Rahul get out for 16 runs off 52 balls.

Despite the attempts at rebuilding the Indian innings, Rishabh Pant got dismissed shortly after the match resumed post lunch break. Bangladesh removed Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli early on in the Chennai Test. India, who elected to bat in the first of the two-Test series, were reduced to 34-3.

Pant scored 39 from 52 balls. His dismissal came as the ball faintly egded Pant's bat and safely found the hands of the wicketkeeper.

Hasan Mahmud had a terrific influence for Bangladesh as he took all four crucial wickets of skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Pant.

Hasan got rid of the Indian captain with an off-stump delivery hitting outside edge trajecting the ball straight to Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto's hand at the second slip. Mahmud continued his streak with dismissing Gill for a golden duck as wicketkeeper Litton Das dove to his left taking the catch.

Kohli was dismissed by the impressive Hasan Mahmud when he fumbled with his drive from a wide of the off-stump ball and it sailed right into the keeper's gloves.