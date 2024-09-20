Travis Head smashes career-best 154 not out as Australia chases down 316 to beat England in 1st ODI

NOTTINGHAM: Travis Head was at his belligerent best in smashing a career-best 154 not out to underpin Australia's chase of 316 to win the first one-day international against England on Thursday and gain a 13th straight victory in the 50-over format.

It was the left-handed opener's sixth ODI century — and his first since a similarly brutal knock of 137 in Australia's victory over India in the World Cup final 10 months ago.

The tourists needed a big innings from someone after Ben Duckett hit 95 in England's 315 all out at Trent Bridge, a ground known for being a batter's paradise with short boundaries.

England would have hoped for more after being 211-2 after 32 overs, only for Australia's spinners — including part-time slow bowler Marnus Labuschagne (3-39) — to slow down the run rate and take nine wickets in total, many at crucial times. England's final seven wickets fell for 83 runs, with Head even getting involved with two of the wickets.

Head then let rip with with the bat, hitting 20 fours and five sixes as Australia strolled to 317-3 and a seven-wicket victory with six overs remaining. It was the highest individual score by an Australian in England and bettered his 152 against the English in Melbourne in November 2022, further enhancing his status as one of the world's best and most destructive white-ball batters.

"I've worked extremely hard over a few years and I probably play the game a bit more relaxed now," Head said. "I take it for what it is and try to enjoy what I'm doing. It's coming off in the way I'm playing."