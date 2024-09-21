Ashwin, Bumrah & Chepauk — A lasting memory

CHENNAI: Akash Deep had just mistimed a slog on Friday morning at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. It was much hotter 37-degree Celsius weather that felt like a 45-degree kind of morning and India had just lost their eighth wicket in the first innings of the opening Test against Bangladesh.

Until this point, the biggest cheer from the Chepauk crowd was reserved for Virat Kohli and R Ashwin on the previous day. If the former was the biggest star in world cricket, the latter is one of their own. It has been the norm on most grounds in India. The batting superstars and local heroes get a grand welcome.

However, it all changed when Jasprit Bumrah walked in after Akash Deep fell. Here’s a guy whose primary skill is pace bowling, but as he strode out to bat, the ten-thousand-strong Chepauk crowd was on its feet. The chants of ‘Bumrah, Bumrah, Bumrah’ were echoing in the stands and he was only batting. It is something Bumrah has made this batting-obsessed country warm up to cheer for a bowler, especially a pacer, whenever he comes on.

The crowd only grew louder when Bumrah took the new ball shortly after. For many, including Harini V, it was about watching him bowl in Test cricket in Chennai for the first time Bumrah played the first Test against England in 2021 but crowd wasn’t allowed because of Covid. “It’s the main reason we turned up for the match,” says Harini, an ardent fan from Chennai who was at the venue with her husband. “When I saw Bumrah knock down the practice stumps just as I entered the stadium on Day 1, the tone was set for the next couple of days,” adds the IT professional.

As expected, Bumrah did not disappoint. He cleaned up Shadman Islam, got rid of Mushfiqur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud before delivering his trademark yorker to Taskin Ahmed. “It has barely sunk in that I was really watching ‘Boom’ live. When he hit the stumps, it was not just the zing bails that lit up, we all did,” says Harini.