Gurbaz, Rashid lead Afghanistan to first ODI series win over South Africa

SHARJAH: Afghanistan won a one-day international series against South Africa for the first time on Friday with a game to spare.

The thumping 177-run victory — Afghanistan's biggest in ODIs by runs — came just two days after Afghanistan beat South Africa for the first time.

Also, Rahmanullah Gurbaz's 105 made him the first Afghan man to hit seven ODI hundreds.

Their strong total of 311-4 in sweltering heat was followed by South Africa being all out for 134 in the 35th over.

Leg-spinner Rashid Khan, who injured his hamstring while batting, celebrated his 26th birthday with 5-19 and left-arm spinner Nangeyalia Kharote claimed 4-26.

Afghanistan will eye a series sweep in the final ODI on Sunday.

"I had a hamstring (injury), but I tried my best to stay on the ground and do my best for the team," Rashid said. "It was a great opportunity for us to win the series against a big team … I really enjoy youngsters like Kharote and (Allah) Ghazanfar, we share ideas with them. It was great to see youngsters coming up and showcasing talent on the big stage against South Africa."

Gurbaz and then Azmatullah Omarzai laid the foundation for Afghanistan's first 300-plus score against South Africa in an ODI.

Gurbaz and Rahmat Shah combined for a 101-run for the second wicket.