India-Bangladesh 1st Test: Pacers deliver to put Rohit & Co on top

CHENNAI: India has one of the most potent pace attacks in world cricket today. A lot of credit should go to the late Ravi Mammen of MRF who first had a vision and dreamt of India possessing a talented pace attack. In order to fulfill this dream he set up the MRF Pace Foundation in the late 80's in order to pick and groom young fast bowlers. He had also then roped in Aussie legend Dennis Lillee and later former India player TA Sekhar as the coaches.

Scores of fast bowlers from India and other countries have benefitted from the foundation's initiative. Javagal Srinath, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, and S Sreesanth are some of the players to have benefited from their stints at the foundation. From then on the NCA has been nurturing fast bowlers.

Chepauk for long was a bastion of spinners and none expected fast bowlers to call shots at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

But on Friday India speedsters Jasprit Bumrah (4/50), Mohammed Siraj (2/30), Akash Deep (2/19) bowled in tandem to torment the Bangladeshi batters and the visitors were bundled out for 149 in 47.1 overs on the second day of the Test at the MA Chidambaram stadium.

Thanks to their efforts, the hosts are now in firm control of the match. At the end of the second day's play, India had a sizeable lead of 308 runs. Spinner Ravindra Jadeja also chipped in with two wickets on a wicket that has been favourable for pacers so far.

Despite taking a lead of 227 runs,India did not enforce the follow on and opted to bat for the second time instead. The skipper himself didn't last long but India were placed at 81/3 when stumps were drawn.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, the man who had chipped in with a half-century in the first innings, was the other man to fall cheaply in the second innings. Virat Kohli hung around for 37 balls before being adjudged leg before wicket off the bowling of Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Kohli, who got beaten on the inside edge to be trapped low on the front pad, decided against taking the review but replays suggested that there was a spike on UltraEdge.