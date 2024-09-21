India vs Bangladesh: Pant-astic return to Test Cricket takes India close to win

But skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto stood tall to offer solid resistance, scoring an unbeaten 51 off 60 balls.

Earlier, Gill and Pant's effort helped India to declare their second innings at 287 for 4 in the second session.

With his exploits behind the stumps and with his 360-degree strokeplay, Pant should be now owning the title 'dashing and debonair' wicketkeeper-batter of India.

The innings also marked quite a spectacular return for Pant to Test cricket. Before the series commenced, there was a debate as to whether Dhruv Jurel, who gave a good account of himself against England earlier this year, should be retained in the playing XI or Pant should be brought back. Pant's past record and his ability to change the game single-handedly with the willow had compelled the team think-tank to include him. And Pant, who had suffered a life-threatening car accident in 2022, vindicated their decision.

Former India cricketer and noted coach Hemang Badani was pleased with the way Pant was able to express himself on the day. "Obviously, it's (Pant's innings) a massive plus for India. And it's good to see that we are back on good flow. It's very good to see that Pant has come out from all his adversities and his injuries, which augurs well for India. And always a player coming out of injury and scoring a big 100, It's always special," said Badani.

"He is somebody who is key for us. And it's good to see that he has come out of it. It's not just an injury, It's a massive life-threatening accident. It shows a lot of character and gumption that he has been able to do this. I like his aggressive intent," added Badani.

Pant and Gill played with plenty of purpose and understanding. Both employed attacking strokeplay and were also excellent while running between the wickets. Pant, who was playing Test cricket after a 634-day hiatus, was doing what he does best and he even managed to single-handedly dispatch Mehidy Hasan for a six over the long on fence.

In the first innings, the 26-year-old had shown sparks of what he is capable of before being dismissed for 39 runs. Having learnt his lesson, Pant was more patient this time and he applied himself well. Coming in when the score read 67/3, Pant absorbed the pressure initially before taking the attack to Bangladesh bowlers, who seemed totally powerless.

Luck also seemed to be on his side as he was dropped by Shanto while batting on 72.

Given that he was making a comeback, it was impressive in the manner he built his innings. His shot-selection was spot on and he showed no signs of fatigue. His six off Shakib Al Hasan, where he danced down the wicket and carted the ball over the bowler's head into the stands, was perhaps the standout shot of the day.

His innings came to an end on 109 when Mehidy Hasan took a sharp catch off his own bowling. By then, Pant and Gill had inflicted enough damage on the visitors. Come Sunday, the Indian bowlers will be hoping to apply the finishing touch.