Cummins: Pant has been a major influence, we must keep him quiet

NEW DELHI: Australian captain Pat Cummins has acknowledged Rishabh Pant’s significant impact on India's back-to-back Test series victories in Australia. He emphasised the importance of containing the dynamic wicketkeeper-batter in the upcoming five-Test series later this year.

Rishabh Pant, 26, played a pivotal role in India’s historic triumphs in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 series, and recently made a remarkable return from a serious car accident in December 2022. Last week, he scored a century in the second innings of the first Test against Bangladesh, underlining his comeback.

"He's someone that has had a big influence in a couple of series, and we’ve got to try and keep him quiet," Cummins said during an interview on Star Sports.

Known for his unorthodox strokes, including reverse sweeps and one-handed flicks, Pant has been instrumental in India’s success against Australia. In 12 innings against them, he has accumulated 624 runs at an average of 62.40, with a top score of 159*.

Pant’s unbeaten 89 in the second innings at the Gabba in 2021 not only ended Australia’s 32-year unbeaten streak at the venue but also sealed a 2-1 series victory for India.

"Someone like Rishabh Pant might play a reverse slap, and it’s an incredible shot—that's just part of who he is. I think we've become a bit more accustomed to it," Cummins remarked.

The Australian skipper further compared Pant’s aggressive approach to that of his own teammates, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh.

"Every team has one or two of those players who can take the game on. We’ve got Travis Head and Mitch Marsh, and with those guys, you know they’re going to be aggressive. If you miss your area a little bit, they’re going to take the game on," he added.

Australia will be looking to secure their first Test series win against India since 2014-15, with the five-match series set to commence in Perth on 22 November.