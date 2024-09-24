Haroon Lorgat appointed commissioner of USA's National Cricket League

WASHINGTON: Former International Cricket Council (ICC) CEO Haroon Lorgat has been appointed as the commissioner of America's National Cricket League (NCL), with the aim of popularising cricket in the United States.

A former first-class cricketer, Lorgat served as ICC CEO from 2008 to 2012, during which time he oversaw three World Cups and played a pivotal role in developments such as the Decision Review System (DRS), the expansion of anti-corruption measures, and the growth of cricket in associate nations.

"I'm privileged to take on this role with the National Cricket League at such a transformative moment," said Lorgat in a statement. "Cricket is a sport with the power to inspire new players and connect fans across the US. We're bringing something fresh, and with our focus on sustainability and global access, we are laying the groundwork to reshape American sports for future generations."

Under Lorgat's leadership, the NCL will host its inaugural Sixty Strikes Tournament, a new 60-ball cricket format approved by the ICC. The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 4 to 14 at the University of Dallas. It marks the first national sports league partnership with a university, with the NCL anticipating a daily audience of around 4,000 attendees.

NCL chairman Arun Agarwal expressed his enthusiasm for the future of the league, stating, "We have established the National Cricket League as a premier force in the global cricket arena. With the prestigious ICC endorsement, Haroon Lorgat's visionary leadership, and our strategic partnership with SEE Holdings championing sustainability, we are already reshaping the future of cricket in America and setting a new global standard for the sport."

SEE Holdings, a Dubai-based leader in sustainability and innovation, has also partnered with the NCL.

This year’s league will feature top-tier players from around the world, including Shahid Afridi, Suresh Raina, Dinesh Karthik, Shakib Al Hasan, Robin Uthappa, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Chris Lynn, Angelo Mathews, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, and Mohammad Nabi.

Additionally, cricket legends such as Zaheer Abbas, Wasim Akram, Dilip Vengsarkar, Sir Vivian Richards, Venkatesh Prasad, Sanath Jayasuriya, Moin Khan, and Blair Franklin will participate in the league as mentors and coaches.