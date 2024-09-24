Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal set to be released from India squad for Irani Cup

NEW DELHI: Premier middle-order batter Sarfaraz Khan, wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel, and pacer Yash Dayal are poised to be released from the Indian team for the Irani Cup if they are not selected in the playing XI for the second Test against Bangladesh, starting 27 September in Kanpur.

The BCCI announced the Rest of India squad, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, which will face reigning Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai in Lucknow from 1 to 5 October.

According to the BCCI statement, "Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal have been selected in the Rest of India squad, and their participation is subject to them not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur."

Sources indicate that if Rishabh Pant suffers any niggle during the Test, KL Rahul can step in for him. Sarfaraz Khan, who represents Mumbai domestically, will also play for his home side, led by Ajinkya Rahane, should he not feature in the playing XI for the second Test.

The BCCI statement added, "Sarfaraz Khan, who has been retained in the Team India squad for the 2nd Test, will be released to represent the Mumbai team subject to him not being involved in the second Test match against Bangladesh in Kanpur."

The Irani Cup match will also mark Mumbai all-rounder Shardul Thakur's return to first-class cricket following surgery. It is understood that top players, including Shreyas Iyer, Musheer Khan, Shams Mulani, and Tanush Kotian, will also participate in the match for Mumbai.

However, Mumbai stalwart Suryakumar Yadav, who is India’s T20 skipper, and all-rounder Shivam Dube, both of whom are automatic picks in the Indian T20 squad, are expected to miss the Irani Cup. They will need to report to Gwalior on 3 October for the T20I series starting 6 October.

Rest of India Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (v-c), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.