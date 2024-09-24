'We have tried to tick all the boxes': Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur on T20 World Cup

CHENNAI: Getting ready to feature in her ninth T20 World Cup, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur has seen it all. From leading the side in India's first-ever final in the format in 2020 to a crushing semi final loss in the previous edition in South Africa, the 35-year-old has plenty of experience by her side.
Heading into the World Cup in Dubai, she feels India have ticked all necessary boxes and are hoping to lift their first ICC trophy, leaving behind the old heartbreaks.
"For us, it was hard when we came so close and lost in the semi final, but you need to think about all the positives you have done to reach the semis," she said at the pre-departure press conference in Mumbai. "Working hard on our fitness and fielding are the two most important areas in this World Cup. We have tried to tick all the boxes. The coaches have given all the freedom to me. I am grateful that they were so helpful. Hopefully, we just go there and enjoy our cricket," she added.
After India's loss against Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup in July, the team has not played any competitive cricket. However, head coach Amol Muzumdar explained how the team has prepared for the marquee event.
"We did identify a few things and we went about it in the subsequent camp that followed the Asia Cup. We had a fitness and fielding camp at the NCA. Later we had a 10-day skill camp where we played matches so we identified certain things and tried to deliver on that. We are absolutely prepared for anything and everything. All I can say is that we are ready to fly into Dubai," he mentioned.
One of the key additions to the support staff after the Asia Cup has been the re-introduction of psychologist Mugdha Bavare, who worked with the team during the 50-over World Cup in 2022.
"In the fitness and fielding camp, we tried to introduce the psychologist. I am happy with the result of that. Mugdha has been with us and she continues to be with us. She has been fantastic with the group," the coach explained.
Kaur, who has extensively worked with Bavare and benefitted from conversations with her, underlined the importance of having a psychologist from the team perspective.
"When you are talking about personal things to a psychologist, one knows what you want to get out of it, but when it comes to the team, it is very important that everyone opens up about what they are feeling so as a team we can work together. And help that player. We have done sessions with Mugdha Ma'am and we felt well. It also motivated us to execute it on the field. She is working hard and whatever we have worked on with her has been helpful," Kaur explained.
The India captain also spoke about how the excitement she has leading into the mega event has not declined despite being a part of every single edition of the T20 World Cup.
"For me, I have played many World Cups. That atmosphere is different and you cannot compare it with any bilateral series. I am going with the same excitement that I went in when I was 19 years old. Just want to go there and enjoy myself and I have so much experience with me. I know what the pressure is going to look like and how I am going to handle it. Playing with full freedom and enjoying my cricket, I know, I can change a lot of things," she signed off.