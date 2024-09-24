'We have tried to tick all the boxes': Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur on T20 World Cup

Kaur, who has extensively worked with Bavare and benefitted from conversations with her, underlined the importance of having a psychologist from the team perspective.

"When you are talking about personal things to a psychologist, one knows what you want to get out of it, but when it comes to the team, it is very important that everyone opens up about what they are feeling so as a team we can work together. And help that player. We have done sessions with Mugdha Ma'am and we felt well. It also motivated us to execute it on the field. She is working hard and whatever we have worked on with her has been helpful," Kaur explained.

The India captain also spoke about how the excitement she has leading into the mega event has not declined despite being a part of every single edition of the T20 World Cup.

"For me, I have played many World Cups. That atmosphere is different and you cannot compare it with any bilateral series. I am going with the same excitement that I went in when I was 19 years old. Just want to go there and enjoy myself and I have so much experience with me. I know what the pressure is going to look like and how I am going to handle it. Playing with full freedom and enjoying my cricket, I know, I can change a lot of things," she signed off.