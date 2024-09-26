India poised to extend supremacy over Bangladesh

KANPUR: India will look for contributions from their star players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as they aim for a clean sweep against a struggling Bangladesh in the second and final Test, starting here on Friday.
India's comprehensive victory in the first Test in Chennai showcased their dominance in home conditions, with Ravichandran Ashwin’s all-round brilliance, Shubman Gill’s sublime hundred, Ravindra Jadeja’s assured batting, and Rishabh Pant’s roaring return after a long break.
This all-around performance helped India bounce back after a testing first day, reaffirming their supremacy in Test cricket at home, where they are set to extend their record 18th consecutive series win.
Pant, in particular, has shown his growth in Test cricket, now equipped with the ability to curb his aggressive instincts when necessary, making him even more dangerous. “It seems he has even added one more dimension to his game: curbing his aggressive instinct if the situation demands,” the report states.
However, both Kohli and Rohit were relatively quiet in the series opener, with Bangladesh's pace duo, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed, bowling probing lines on a supportive track. With a long Test season ahead, the two premier batsmen will be keen to get back among the runs, with Kohli, in particular, likely to avoid expansive cover drives early in his innings.
Possible Changes to India’s Line-up
The Green Park wicket, traditionally a low and slow track assisting spinners, is expected to offer some assistance to fast bowlers early on but will become slower as the game progresses. Given this, India may opt for three spinners, meaning Akash Deep could make way for Kuldeep Yadav. If India seeks more batting depth, Axar Patel might be preferred over the home favourite, Kuldeep Yadav, despite the latter’s impressive performances over the past 18 months.
In their last Test at Green Park in 2021, India fielded three spinners—Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar—in a thrilling draw against New Zealand, a match that went the full five days. This track history may prompt a similar combination.
Bangladesh’s Selection Dilemma
Bangladesh, who struggled against India’s quality pace attack and the spin duo of Ashwin and Jadeja in the first Test, are expected to make changes to their line-up. The availability of their star all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan, remains uncertain, with conflicting reports from the team management. While a selector indicated that Shakib was doubtful due to a finger injury, head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe maintained that he was eligible for selection.
If Shakib does not play, Bangladesh may bring in left-arm spinner Taijul Islam or off-spinner Nayeem Hasan, with Nahid Rana likely to make way.
Jadeja on the Verge of a Milestone
Ravindra Jadeja is one wicket away from joining an elite club, becoming the second-fastest player in Test history to achieve the double of 300 wickets and 3000 runs. He is set to join England legend Ian Botham, who accomplished the feat in 72 matches.
Weather Could Play a Role
The weather conditions in Kanpur will add another layer of challenge, with high humidity posing difficulties for the players. Rain is predicted on the first and third days, potentially causing interruptions. However, India has never lost a Test match against Bangladesh, and the visitors will need a special effort to change that statistic.
Teams:
India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik.
Match starts at 9:30 AM IST.