India poised to extend supremacy over Bangladesh

KANPUR: India will look for contributions from their star players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, as they aim for a clean sweep against a struggling Bangladesh in the second and final Test, starting here on Friday.

India's comprehensive victory in the first Test in Chennai showcased their dominance in home conditions, with Ravichandran Ashwin’s all-round brilliance, Shubman Gill’s sublime hundred, Ravindra Jadeja’s assured batting, and Rishabh Pant’s roaring return after a long break.

This all-around performance helped India bounce back after a testing first day, reaffirming their supremacy in Test cricket at home, where they are set to extend their record 18th consecutive series win.

Pant, in particular, has shown his growth in Test cricket, now equipped with the ability to curb his aggressive instincts when necessary, making him even more dangerous. “It seems he has even added one more dimension to his game: curbing his aggressive instinct if the situation demands,” the report states.

However, both Kohli and Rohit were relatively quiet in the series opener, with Bangladesh's pace duo, Hasan Mahmud and Taskin Ahmed, bowling probing lines on a supportive track. With a long Test season ahead, the two premier batsmen will be keen to get back among the runs, with Kohli, in particular, likely to avoid expansive cover drives early in his innings.

Possible Changes to India’s Line-up

The Green Park wicket, traditionally a low and slow track assisting spinners, is expected to offer some assistance to fast bowlers early on but will become slower as the game progresses. Given this, India may opt for three spinners, meaning Akash Deep could make way for Kuldeep Yadav. If India seeks more batting depth, Axar Patel might be preferred over the home favourite, Kuldeep Yadav, despite the latter’s impressive performances over the past 18 months.

In their last Test at Green Park in 2021, India fielded three spinners—Ashwin, Jadeja, and Axar—in a thrilling draw against New Zealand, a match that went the full five days. This track history may prompt a similar combination.