Kanpur Test may be Shakib's last in the format

KANPUR: One look at his cricketing profile and it can be known clearly how valuable he has been as a cricketer. Number of prominent teams he has played for, including franchise leagues, goes up to 23.
However, his on-field brilliance has often been marred by not-so-sporting off the field behaviour. Be it multiple bans he has served, getting a batter timed-out or clashes with umpires, former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has seen it all in his 17 years of international career.
But as the saying goes, 'every good thing (in this case, the bad ones as well) comes to an end'. Shakib, who is in the twilight of his career, has on Thursday taken a step towards retirement from the longest format in Kanpur when he surprised almost everyone with his decision to quit Test cricket.
While it's his wish to bid adieu to the purest form of the game in his country during the South Africa series next month, a lot of things need to fall in place for him to get his wish granted. The series is still tentative and if the visitors were not given security clearance by their government, the Kanpur Test starting at the Green Park Stadium on Friday would be Shakib's last in the format.
“I have informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board about my wish to end my Test career in Mirpur, and they’ve agreed in principle. They are also trying to arrange everything, so that I can play my last Test at home feeling safe. They have assured me that they will work in tandem with all the authorities and let me know their decision soon so that I can not only play freely but also can leave the country safely, post the series,” Shakid told journalists on the eve of the second Test against India on Thursday.
Undoubtedly the greatest Bangladesh's cricketer, Shakib has scored over 14000 international runs and claimed more than 700 wickets for Bangladesh so far. He is only behind his long time teammate Mushfiqur Rahim in playing the most number of international matches for his country.
Once a superstar in his country, his reputation took a hit during the recent unrest in Bangladesh. A lawmaker from the ruling Awami League Party, against whom the protests were launched, Shakib was even charged of murder. He soon left the country even as the Sheikh Hasina-led government was toppled and every institution including the BCB saw wholesale changes.
What made the matter worse for him is his silence on the protest.
The political plunge seemed to have spelled doom for the talented cricketer, who affirmed that it's high time to bring in new talents.
"This is the right time to bring in new players. It's the same vision for T20Is as well. I have spoken to the chief selector and the BCB president and we all felt that this was the right time to move on and allow new players to come up the ranks in the upcoming series..."
He, however, said that he will continue to play in T20 leagues across the globe and may return to the national fold if need arises.
"But for now, you can say that I am moving on from both the formats. In case, I perform well in the T20 leagues and the BCB feels that they need me in the team for a certain time, then we can consider. But for now, this is it. It’s a unanimous decision and I think I have played my last match in T20Is during the last game of the World Cup earlier this year,” Shakib said.
The 37-year-old said he is available for the 2025 Champions Trophy and will take a call on his ODI future after that tournament depending on his fitness.