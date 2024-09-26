Kanpur Test may be Shakib's last in the format

KANPUR: One look at his cricketing profile and it can be known clearly how valuable he has been as a cricketer. Number of prominent teams he has played for, including franchise leagues, goes up to 23.

However, his on-field brilliance has often been marred by not-so-sporting off the field behaviour. Be it multiple bans he has served, getting a batter timed-out or clashes with umpires, former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has seen it all in his 17 years of international career.

But as the saying goes, 'every good thing (in this case, the bad ones as well) comes to an end'. Shakib, who is in the twilight of his career, has on Thursday taken a step towards retirement from the longest format in Kanpur when he surprised almost everyone with his decision to quit Test cricket.

While it's his wish to bid adieu to the purest form of the game in his country during the South Africa series next month, a lot of things need to fall in place for him to get his wish granted. The series is still tentative and if the visitors were not given security clearance by their government, the Kanpur Test starting at the Green Park Stadium on Friday would be Shakib's last in the format.

“I have informed the Bangladesh Cricket Board about my wish to end my Test career in Mirpur, and they’ve agreed in principle. They are also trying to arrange everything, so that I can play my last Test at home feeling safe. They have assured me that they will work in tandem with all the authorities and let me know their decision soon so that I can not only play freely but also can leave the country safely, post the series,” Shakid told journalists on the eve of the second Test against India on Thursday.