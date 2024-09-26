Markram focused on guiding South Africa’s transition phase: 'Honest feedback is key'

BENGALURU: Saddled with the responsibility of leading South Africa into the future, T20I captain Aiden Markram has made it a priority to mould young players into long-term prospects for the national team.
The 29-year-old was appointed skipper ahead of the T20 World Cup, where South Africa suffered a title-round defeat to India in June, followed by a 1-2 loss to the West Indies in an away series in August.
Despite these setbacks, Markram remains excited about South Africa’s emerging talent.
"It's about really supporting them, helping them at training, or wherever they feel they need help," Markram told select media during an interaction facilitated by FanCode, the official digital partner for the upcoming South Africa vs Ireland series.
"I've been fortunate enough to have played a few games and have a little bit more experience than some of the younger guys. So, it's about them asking some really good questions and me giving honest feedback, maybe trying to assist them in what they can expect out there in the middle, the approach from different oppositions, etc. It’s all just to help them grow as players – whether you can make a 1% difference or a bigger difference, it all benefits the team in the end," Markram elaborated.
South Africa currently have separate captains for the white-ball formats, with Temba Bavuma leading the ODI side. However, Markram doesn’t see this division as a challenge.
"Temba runs his ship there (ODIs), and he runs it well for us as a team. We've got (coach) Rob Walter, who's the consistent figure through both formats, and we try to work as closely as we can," Markram said. "We try to keep messaging consistent within the group between the three of us and ultimately create a really nice environment where the guys enjoy being. So, not too much of a challenge, to be honest. Temba and I have played cricket for many years together. We know how each other works and what can help one another."
Looking ahead to the white-ball series against Ireland, starting Friday in the UAE, Markram acknowledges the challenge but sees it as a chance to grow.
"I think we've all seen how good the Irish team has been over the last few years. I'm expecting another tough challenge in facing them and for the guys moving on to the ODI series as well," he said. "But this is treated as a big fixture and a really important one for us in the direction we're trying to move as a younger team. So, we'll be pushing for a positive result."
South Africa enter the series following a 1-2 loss to Afghanistan in the ODIs, also held in the UAE. However, Markram insists the defeat hasn't deflated his team.
"They (Afghanistan) just made a semifinal at a World Cup. None of it was by fluke. They're an incredibly good cricket team, and when you put them in their home conditions, they become even tougher. They played some proper cricket, and we, as a team, have now been exposed to that and understand what's required to win games of cricket in that part of the world against an opposition like that."
Reflecting on South Africa's loss to India in the T20 World Cup final, Markram admitted the result still lingers but takes pride in their overall performance.
"That squad was a team that was together for many years, building towards that journey. That made it quite special because everyone was really invested in the goal of trying to win that World Cup. But unfortunately, it didn't work out that way," he said. "But there's a lot to be proud of from that World Cup, and a lot to build on. So, we need to keep plugging away and see how far it can take us. Hopefully, it can get our hands on a trophy at some stage."
Markram signed off on a hopeful note as he prepares to lead his side into another competitive series, guiding them through this period of transition.