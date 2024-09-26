Markram focused on guiding South Africa’s transition phase: 'Honest feedback is key'

BENGALURU: Saddled with the responsibility of leading South Africa into the future, T20I captain Aiden Markram has made it a priority to mould young players into long-term prospects for the national team.

The 29-year-old was appointed skipper ahead of the T20 World Cup, where South Africa suffered a title-round defeat to India in June, followed by a 1-2 loss to the West Indies in an away series in August.

Despite these setbacks, Markram remains excited about South Africa’s emerging talent.

"It's about really supporting them, helping them at training, or wherever they feel they need help," Markram told select media during an interaction facilitated by FanCode, the official digital partner for the upcoming South Africa vs Ireland series.

"I've been fortunate enough to have played a few games and have a little bit more experience than some of the younger guys. So, it's about them asking some really good questions and me giving honest feedback, maybe trying to assist them in what they can expect out there in the middle, the approach from different oppositions, etc. It’s all just to help them grow as players – whether you can make a 1% difference or a bigger difference, it all benefits the team in the end," Markram elaborated.

South Africa currently have separate captains for the white-ball formats, with Temba Bavuma leading the ODI side. However, Markram doesn’t see this division as a challenge.

"Temba runs his ship there (ODIs), and he runs it well for us as a team. We've got (coach) Rob Walter, who's the consistent figure through both formats, and we try to work as closely as we can," Markram said. "We try to keep messaging consistent within the group between the three of us and ultimately create a really nice environment where the guys enjoy being. So, not too much of a challenge, to be honest. Temba and I have played cricket for many years together. We know how each other works and what can help one another."