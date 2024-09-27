Bangladesh superfan alleges thrashing, does U-turn hours later

KANPUR: A Bangladesh superfan, Tiger Robi, who usually accompanies the team on its away tours, was allegedly beaten up on Day 1 of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here at the Green Park Stadium, Kanpur on Friday.

Hours later Robi changed his statement by saying that he was admitted to hospital as he experienced loose motions and stomach upset.

Kanpur police also denied any incident of any violence against the Bangladesh fan and claimed he was rushed to a nearby hospital as he complained of dehydration to cops deployed at the C Balcony, where the fan was seated waving the Bangladesh flag and shouting slogans for his team.

Earlier during the first session, Robi was seen having a verbal duel with the local crowd. As both teams headed to their respective dressing rooms for lunch, Robi again had heated arguments with other spectators.

A few minutes later he was carried away from the venue by cops with the help of a medical team deployed at the facility. While on his way out of the stadium, Robi alleged that he had been hit on his lower abdomen and also complained of pain in that area.

A video of him, however, surfaced in the evening wherein he said that he got unwell during the match following which cops rushed him to the hospital. Another video with a statement from the Additional Commissioner of Police, Kalyanpur (Kanpur) was also circulated later in the day wherein the senior officer was seen saying the fan was sent to hospital after he complained of some illness.

"He was not well and was taken to a hospital by the cops and a few members of the medical team. A liaison officer has been deployed with him to keep a check on his health. Reports of violence are untrue. He sustained injuries as he fell down," ACP Abhishek Pandey said in the video.

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh journalists present at the venue claimed Robi almost got into trouble during the Chennai Test as well. Sources also claimed that he is on a medical visa in India and could be deported back to Bangladesh.