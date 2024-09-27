Bravo retires from all forms of cricket, joins KKR as mentor

NEW DELHI: World Cup-winning West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket and will join IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders as a mentor.

The 40-year-old thus replaces Gautam Gambhir, who left the role to take over as India head coach earlier this year.

Bravo's last season of Caribbean Premier League was cut short due to an injury that he sustained earlier this week.

"Today is the day I say goodbye to the game that has given me everything," he wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

"Twenty-one years as a professional cricketer - it's been an incredible journey, filled with many highs and a few lows. Most importantly, I was able to live my dream because I gave you 100 at every step."

"As much as I'd love to continue this relationship, it's time to face reality." Bravo had stepped away from international cricket in 2021 while concluding his IPL career last year. He has since dabbled with coaching, working with the Chennai Super Kings and the Afghanistan men's team.