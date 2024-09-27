Shakib shocker: Bangladesh all-rounder revealed his plans to teammates on India arrival

KANPUR: Former Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday announced that the Mirpur Test against visiting South Africa will be his last in the format if he is assured of his safety in the country and also a safe exit after the match.

The decision might have come on the eve of Bangladesh's second Test against hosts India here in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh but the foundation for it was laid ahead of the first match of the series in Chennai as soon as Shakib joined the team.The batting all-rounder bared his heart to teammates, support staff and selector Hannan Sarkar, who is travelling with the team.

Shakib, who joined the squad later, shared his thoughts with us on arrival. We spoke extensively to him on the issue and later apprised the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) of his decision," Sarkar told this daily.

The first Test in Chennai started on September 19. The visitors lost the match by 280 runs on the fourth day. Given the situation, the discussion must be on for more than a week following which Shakib made his decision public on Thursday.

Sarkar, a former Bangladesh player, held Shakib one of the finest cricketers the country has ever produced and said it must not have been easy for him to walk away from Test cricket like this. "You can understand how many times we all must have discussed this thing. For more than a week, this was the topic of discussions among us. The BCB also got involved late on. After several rounds of discussions, it was decided to respect the decision of Shakib and let him choose the way he wants to finish his Test career," Sarkar added.