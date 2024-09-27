Cricket

India opt to bowl in second Test against Bangladesh

Bangladesh have made a couple of changes with Khaled Ahmed and Taijul Islam replacing Taskin Ahdmed and Nahid Rana.
The playing area of the Green Park stadium is partially covered after a light shower, a day ahead of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India.
The playing area of the Green Park stadium is partially covered after a light shower, a day ahead of the second cricket test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur, India.(Photo | AP)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

KANPUR: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

Hosts India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, have fielded an unchanged side. Bangladesh have however made a couple of changes with Khaled Ahmed and Taijul Islam replacing Taskin Ahdmed and Nahid Rana.

The start of the match was delayed due to a wet outfield.

India had won the opening Test by 280 runs.

Teams:

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Toss
Kanpur
India vs Bangladesh Second Test
wet outfield

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com