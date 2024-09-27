India opt to bowl in second Test against Bangladesh

KANPUR: India skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl in the second Test against Bangladesh on Friday.

Hosts India, who lead the two-match series 1-0, have fielded an unchanged side. Bangladesh have however made a couple of changes with Khaled Ahmed and Taijul Islam replacing Taskin Ahdmed and Nahid Rana.

The start of the match was delayed due to a wet outfield.

India had won the opening Test by 280 runs.