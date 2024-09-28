Cricketer Musheer Khan likely to be out of action for over three months after road accident

LUCKNOW: Young cricket star Musheer Khan is likely to be out of action for over three months after he got injured in an accident on Purvanchal Expressway on Friday evening. He has been admitted to Medanta hospital in Lucknow.

Musheer, 19, was coming back from his native place Azamgarh along with his father and coach Naushad Khan. Their SUV hit a divider and overturned on the expressway. Although he is out of danger, he may have suffered a cervical fracture, sources said.

Musheer is the younger brother of Test cricketer Sarfaraz Khan. Both play for Mumbai. Musheer scored a fighting century in the Ranji Trophy final this year to lead Mumbai to its 42nd title win.

On Friday night, he was coming back to Lucknow from Azamgarh to take part in the Irani Trophy match to be held from October 1 to 5 at Ekana Stadium when the accident took place.

His father suffered minor injuries, but Musheer was rushed to Lucknow's Medanta Hospital with extreme discomfort at 8 pm on Thursday.

Medanta hospital said in its statement on Saturday, "Cricketer Musheer Khan, who got injured in an accident on Purvanchal Expressway, was admitted to the emergency ward at 8 pm on Sept 27 with the complaint of neck pain. His treatment is being done under the supervision of Dr Dharmendra Singh, the director of the orthopaedic department. His condition is stable and he is out of danger."

Sources close to him said that Musheer might have suffered a cervical fracture and may not play in the Irani Trophy match as well as Mumbai's Ranji Trophy matches in the initial phases.