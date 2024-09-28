Deep impact in rainy affair

KANPUR: A couple of days before the second Test between India and Bangladesh here at the Green Park Stadium, Akash Deep, India's latest addition to its ever-growing pace battery, spoke about skipper Rohit Sharma explaining how supportive the latter has been to the bowler.

Only two-Test-old leading into the contest, the 27-year-old Bengal pacer credited Sharma for his seamless transition into international cricket from domestic circuit while speaking to the journalists. "I had hesitation initially that there would be pressure, but Rohit bhaiyya made things so simple. I haven’t played under such a supportive captain. He keeps things simple, I never felt whether I am playing domestic or international cricket," he had said.

That support was visible on the opening day of the second Test on Friday when Akash Deep's length ball angled in before thudding on the pad of Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam. The pacer had already given the hosts their first breakthrough in his first over of the day when he sent back Zakir Hasan with the help from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who, like Chennai, latched on to a low catch at wide third slip. The second straight wicket from the bowler meant the visitors were reduced to 29/2.

The moment the first ball of the 13th over of the innings hit Shadman's pad, the bowler was convinced. With much conviction, he signalled Sharma to take the DRS. The India skipper, after a quick discussion with his other teammates, went upstairs.

The Mumbai batter's body language, however, suggested that he was not too sure about his decision. His uncertainty stemmed from the fact that the ball, despite hitting Shadman around the middle stump, seemed like it would be heading down the leg side. Much to the relief of Sharma and the rest of the Indian camp, the ball tracking showed otherwise. The review suggested that the ball would have hit the leg-stump.