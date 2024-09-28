Deep impact in rainy affair

KANPUR: A couple of days before the second Test between India and Bangladesh here at the Green Park Stadium, Akash Deep, India's latest addition to its ever-growing pace battery, spoke about skipper Rohit Sharma explaining how supportive the latter has been to the bowler.
Only two-Test-old leading into the contest, the 27-year-old Bengal pacer credited Sharma for his seamless transition into international cricket from domestic circuit while speaking to the journalists. "I had hesitation initially that there would be pressure, but Rohit bhaiyya made things so simple. I haven’t played under such a supportive captain. He keeps things simple, I never felt whether I am playing domestic or international cricket," he had said.
That support was visible on the opening day of the second Test on Friday when Akash Deep's length ball angled in before thudding on the pad of Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam. The pacer had already given the hosts their first breakthrough in his first over of the day when he sent back Zakir Hasan with the help from Yashasvi Jaiswal, who, like Chennai, latched on to a low catch at wide third slip. The second straight wicket from the bowler meant the visitors were reduced to 29/2.
The moment the first ball of the 13th over of the innings hit Shadman's pad, the bowler was convinced. With much conviction, he signalled Sharma to take the DRS. The India skipper, after a quick discussion with his other teammates, went upstairs.
The Mumbai batter's body language, however, suggested that he was not too sure about his decision. His uncertainty stemmed from the fact that the ball, despite hitting Shadman around the middle stump, seemed like it would be heading down the leg side. Much to the relief of Sharma and the rest of the Indian camp, the ball tracking showed otherwise. The review suggested that the ball would have hit the leg-stump.
Sharma was pleasantly surprised and could be seen having a laugh about it on the big screen. Despite being hesitant initially, Sharma trusted his bowler and that move paid off for India. Unlike the first Test in Chennai, where the pacers had gotten plenty of assistance, the Kanpur surface was expected to be on the slower side. Going into the match, there was a strong likelihood of the hosts fielding three spinners in the playing XI at the cost of a pacer. And Akash Deep was seen as that pacer by some. The hosts, however, fielded an unchanged team, giving the Bihar-born pacer the opportunity to do what he did on Day 1. He had figures of 2/34 in his ten overs before play was called off due to rain in the second session.
What made his job easier was the Bangladesh batting line-up. Five out of the top-six are left-handed batters and Akash Deep has proven to be more than handy against them in his blossoming career. Five of his seven Test scalps have been left-handed batters. More importantly, he averages 12.20 against the lefties and it goes to 47.50 against the right-handed batters. It's his ability to generate lateral movement with the ball which makes him highly effective against the southpaws. Going round the wicket, he creates an angle for the left-handed batters, making it difficult for them to leave the ball.
Just seven balls before the stumps were drawn, Sharma once again reposed his faith on Akash Deep. Mominul Haque tried to flick a length ball from the pacer only to miss the shot. India went upstairs but this time they lost the review. Mominul remained unbeaten at 40, helping the visitors post 107/3 on the day.
It was not the ending Akash Deep would have been hoping for but he can take solace from the fact that his captain's trust on him is swelling with each passing day.