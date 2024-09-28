Election of BCCI representatives to ICC focal point of AGM

BENGALURU: The primary focal point of the BCCI's 93rd Annual General Meeting, to be held here on Sunday, will be to elect two representatives of India to the ICC meetings, as finding a successor to incumbent secretary Jay Shah is not on agenda.

The meeting assumes importance because the International Cricket Council has scheduled a conclave in Dubai at the end of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in the UAE.

The final of the marquee event is slated for October 20 in Dubai, and Shah will still be in the chair of the BCCI secretary on that date, as he will take over as ICC chairman from December 1.

After the tenure of Sourav Ganguly as BCCI president, usually Shah represented India in the ICC parleys and the last such instance was in Colombo earlier this July.

The current board president Roger Binny is the Alternate Director who can represent BCCI at the global body's meetings, but he seldom performs that duty. With a year left in his tenure, it remains to be seen whether Binny will continue as the Alternate Director or someone else is nominated at the AGM for the role.