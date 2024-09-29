Duleep Trophy likely to go back to zonal format

The 2024-25 domestic season's curtain raiser, Duleep Trophy, which was played in a four-team format, is likely to go back to the original zonal format in the next season.

The marquee red-ball tournament, which is historically played between five zones, was changed to a four-team format — India A, B, C and D — this year with the squads selected by the national selectors. However, after having received feedback from the state associations and other stakeholders, it was discussed at the BCCI Annual General Meeting on Sunday here in Bengaluru and chances are that the tournament may go back to the original format in the next season.

The change in the Duleep Trophy format happened earlier this year following the recommendation from the four-member group — the-then head coach of India men’s team Rahul Dravid, NCA chief VVS Laxman, men’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar and former India pacer Abey Kuruvilla, BCCI general manager (domestic cricket). The recommendation was then submitted to BCCI secretary Jay Shah before implementation.

The tournament was played in Bengaluru (one match) and Anantapur, Andhra with India A, led by Mayank Agarwal, winning the title recently. While the tournament could go back to zonal format next year, what will be interesting to see is if the national selectors continue to pick the teams as they did this year or the respective state and zonal committees do as was the practice in the past.

Meanwhile, among the key agenda for the AGM was the selection of an ICC representative for the BCCI, with Shah leaving the position as he is set to take charge as ICC Chairperson in December. However, it is understood that the decision has been left to the office bearers. Similarly, the date of the Special General Meeting to appoint a new secretary is also yet to be finalised.

As reported on Saturday, Arun Dhumal and member Avishek Dalmiya were re-elected to the IPL governing council. Besides, V Chamundeswaranath, nominated by the Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) as a player representative, was inducted to the Governing Council. The other key update from the meeting was the resolution passed to maintain BCCI’s legal status as a society. “The members further resolved that the tournaments of the BCCI, including IPL, shall not be converted to a company,” the BCCI release said.