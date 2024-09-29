Cricket

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test: Rain delays start of third day's play

Bangladesh are scheduled to resume their first innings from 107 for 3, which they managed on the rain-hit opening day.
Match officials inspect the field before the start of the third day play of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on September 29, 2024.
Match officials inspect the field before the start of the third day play of the second Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Cricket Stadium in Kanpur on September 29, 2024. (Photo | AFP)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

KANPUR: A wet outfield due to overnight rain has delayed the start of play on day three of the second Test between India and Bangladesh at the Green Park Stadium here on Sunday.

Bangladesh are scheduled to resume their first innings from 107 for 3, which they managed on the rain-hit opening day.

The umpires will inspect the conditions at 10:00am.

The entire second day was washed out without a ball being bowled, and only 35 overs were bowled on the opening day.

India pacer Akash Deep (2/34) and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/22) were among the wickets.

On Friday also, the start of the match was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield.

India are leading the two-match series 1-0, having won the Chennai Test by 280 runs.

Rain
india vs bangladesh
2nd test

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com