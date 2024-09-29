'Meg-isterial': T20 World Cup without its 'OG' superstar

CHENNAI: It's that time of the year for cricket. Since 2022, the game has seen one women's ICC tournament every year and one look at the upcoming calendar would tell you that it will continue till 2026.

The 2024 T20 World Cup is just days away. It's that time when the squads get analysed. The predictions about who could potentially lift the trophy catch fire. With the increasing popularity of the game, these conversations have progressively skyrocketed.

However, something is missing from the conversations this year and it's just one person. Meg Lanning.

While the whole cricketing world was still recovering from Glenn Maxwell's heroics in the men's ODI World Cup in Mumbai against Afghanistan in November 2023, a teary-eyed Lanning announced her international retirement. Standing in front of Melbourne Cricket Ground, the colosseum that witnessed her greatest triumph just before the Covid-19 pandemic, one of the most successful captains bid adieu to the game she dominated.

Back in November, the ninth edition of the Women's T20 World Cup was still ten months away. If she was to participate in it, it would have been a full-circle moment for Lanning. Ten years after winning her first trophy as a captain in 2014, the 31-year-old would have returned to the same place, hoping to add another feather to her and the team's cap.

Alas. It wasn't meant to be.

Now, in the scorching heat of Dubai, where the World Cup is scheduled to be held due to political unrest in Bangladesh, for the first time since 2018, someone other than Lanning will lift the trophy.