No outside food, move in group: Security protocols for Bangladesh in Kanpur, Gwalior

KANPUR: They might have lost the first Test in Chennai but Bangladesh seemingly had a good time in the city. They visited a mall and roamed around freely during their more than a week stay in the city. But a threat by Hindu Mahasabha, a right wing outfit, in protest of alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, meant the movement of the visiting team has been restricted to a great extent in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
Rain made it worse for them as they were confined to their hotel rooms throughout Saturday because play was called off due to inclement weather. Sunday was no different as the team reached the venue but was ferried back to their hotel as wet outfield led to cancellation of the third day of play as well.
Given the sensitivity of the situation, Bangladesh team members have not only been advised to move in groups but they have also not been asked to order anything including outside food. A heavy posse of police has also been stationed at the hotel they are staying in.
"We have been asked not to go outside and move in groups. The security protocols have been put in place as a threat has been given by some organisation in protest of alleged violence against Hindus in our country," one of the team members revealed to this daily.
Speaking of the Chennai match, he said no restrictions were imposed on them for the first Test. "We visited a mall and one of our team members also went to a nearby city for personal reasons. We had food in the mall and did some shopping as well. However, it's not the same here in Kanpur," he added.
It is learnt that the visitors have been briefed about the situation and have been asked to follow the security protocols. "Players and support staff usually go around in groups. But other accompanying members have to move separately. Whenever any of them go out, he is accompanied by a security official. We have also been told not to interact with outsiders, be it in the hotel or the stadium," added the team member.
Kanpur police said these safety protocols for both the teams have been approved by the BCCI. “Players can move freely in the hotel lobby, but they aren’t allowed to go outside, except on the match day,” said Harishchandra, additional police commissioner (law and order). "In case any player wants to go out then a request has to come from team managers or security liaison officers following police making arrangements for their visit," he added.
Like Kanpur, the Hindu Mahasabha has been protesting against Bangladesh in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh as well where the first of the three T20Is is scheduled on October 6. The organisation has called for a bandh in the city on the day of the match.
"We have to follow similar protocols in Gwalior as we were told protests may take place in the city during our visit. But for the New Delhi and Hyderabad matches, we have not received any such instructions," said the team member.
The national capital will host the second T20I on October 9 while the final game will be held three days later.