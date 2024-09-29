No outside food, move in group: Security protocols for Bangladesh in Kanpur, Gwalior

KANPUR: They might have lost the first Test in Chennai but Bangladesh seemingly had a good time in the city. They visited a mall and roamed around freely during their more than a week stay in the city. But a threat by Hindu Mahasabha, a right wing outfit, in protest of alleged violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, meant the movement of the visiting team has been restricted to a great extent in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Rain made it worse for them as they were confined to their hotel rooms throughout Saturday because play was called off due to inclement weather. Sunday was no different as the team reached the venue but was ferried back to their hotel as wet outfield led to cancellation of the third day of play as well.

Given the sensitivity of the situation, Bangladesh team members have not only been advised to move in groups but they have also not been asked to order anything including outside food. A heavy posse of police has also been stationed at the hotel they are staying in.

"We have been asked not to go outside and move in groups. The security protocols have been put in place as a threat has been given by some organisation in protest of alleged violence against Hindus in our country," one of the team members revealed to this daily.

Speaking of the Chennai match, he said no restrictions were imposed on them for the first Test. "We visited a mall and one of our team members also went to a nearby city for personal reasons. We had food in the mall and did some shopping as well. However, it's not the same here in Kanpur," he added.