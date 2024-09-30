BCCI brings its vision to life

BENGALURU: Away from the chaos and hustle of Bengaluru city, spread across 40 acres of land in the quiet neighbourhood of Bande Kodigehalli, Singahalli, stands the BCCI’s long-time dream that has finally come true - a state-of-art National Cricket Academy (NCA). The Board’s Centre of Excellence inaugurated on Saturday.

The CoE, which was unveiled to the office bearers and other stakeholders by BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah, is expected to be fully operational from early 2025.

The operations of the NCA, which currently functions out of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, will be moved there in a phased manner. The facility, featuring as many as three grounds, has 86 pitches, an indoor training facility, a sports science and medicine block, gymnasium, pool and dormitories capable of housing 24 men and eight women’s players at a time.

The main ground, which has floodlights and broadcasting facilities, has 13 red soil surfaces and can host first-class and A-tour games. Ground B and C features 11 Mandya and nine black soil surfaces and are expected to be used for practice and match simulation purposes.

Perhaps, the biggest point of all is the 45 outdoor practice pitches, 20 of them with lights. NCA chief VVS Laxman, while speaking to journalists, said that he has never seen this kind of a facility elsewhere.

“I have been to some of the best academies in the world, not only limited to cricket, but other sports also. But I have not seen this kind of a facility,” he said.