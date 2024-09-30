India shatters two world records in second Test against Bangladesh, Jadeja claims 300th Test wicket

KANPUR: India made history by shattering two world records - the fastest team 50 and the fastest team 100 in the history of Test cricket while Jadeja achieved the milestone of 300 Test wickets against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the 2nd Test match after two gloomy days in Kanpur's Green Park stadium.

The on-field action finally began after a loss of eight sessions. It was still a first-day pitch but there was not much either for pacers or spinners.

As sun shone bright in the Kanpur sky India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in the first innings. Mominul Haque hit a patient hundred, completing his 13th Test century, on a placid pitch but India maintained pressure on Bangladesh with a couple of stunning catches

Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal went beast mode as the brought up the 50 run mark in just three overs. The earlier record was held by England reaching doing so in 26 balls against West Indies earlier this year. India never slowed down after this as the team reached 100 runs in 10.1 overs.

After Sharma was bowled out by Hasan Miraz as the ball found the gap between the bat and pads, Jaiswal and Gill's partnership pushed India to break its own record of fastest team 100 in 12.2 overs against West Indies last year.

Jaiswal's innings eventually came to an end as Hasan Mahmud's around the wicket ball skids through and Jaiswal gets late to defend, being dismissed for 72 off 51 balls.

At tea India was at 138/2.