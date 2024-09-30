India shatters two world records in second Test against Bangladesh, Jadeja claims 300th Test wicket

KANPUR: India made history by shattering two world records - the fastest team 50 and the fastest team 100 in the history of Test cricket while Jadeja achieved the milestone of 300 Test wickets against Bangladesh on Day 4 of the 2nd Test match after two gloomy days in Kanpur's Green Park stadium.
The on-field action finally began after a loss of eight sessions. It was still a first-day pitch but there was not much either for pacers or spinners.
As sun shone bright in the Kanpur sky India bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in the first innings. Mominul Haque hit a patient hundred, completing his 13th Test century, on a placid pitch but India maintained pressure on Bangladesh with a couple of stunning catches
Indian openers Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal went beast mode as the brought up the 50 run mark in just three overs. The earlier record was held by England reaching doing so in 26 balls against West Indies earlier this year. India never slowed down after this as the team reached 100 runs in 10.1 overs.
After Sharma was bowled out by Hasan Miraz as the ball found the gap between the bat and pads, Jaiswal and Gill's partnership pushed India to break its own record of fastest team 100 in 12.2 overs against West Indies last year.
Jaiswal's innings eventually came to an end as Hasan Mahmud's around the wicket ball skids through and Jaiswal gets late to defend, being dismissed for 72 off 51 balls.
At tea India was at 138/2.
Resuming at 107 for three, Bangladesh lost Mushfiqur Rahim (11) in the sixth over of the day when Jasprit Bumrah castled him with an angled delivery. It was an error of judgement from Rahim who left the ball, thinking it will go over the stumps but it stayed a bit low to disturb the off-stump.
In the previous ball as well, Rahim was troubled by an angled delivery that took the edge and zoomed to the boundary ropes.
New-man in Litton Das (13) began confidently, driving a length ball from Bumrah through the cover region for a four and followed that up with another solid drive in the same region. Mominul stayed solid from his end and also survived a catch appeal off Mohammed Siraj.
The southpaw was beaten, the ball hit his thigh-pad and DRS showed the ball had not touched his glove before being taken by Yashasvi Jaiswal.
In the next ball, Mominul completed his half-century by pulling a short one from Siraj to the square leg boundary.
Rohit Sharma, standing at mid-off, pulled a stunner from thin air when Das charged down the wicket to Siraj but stood in disbelief after his powerful hit was plucked by the Indian captain mid-off.
In came Bangladeshi legend Shakib Al Hasan (9), who is probably playing his last Test match, but he did not last long. He got his first boundary by working a full-length from Siraj on the leg side. He went after Ashwin but could not connect well as his one hand came off the bat.
Siraj standing at mid-off backpaddled to take a stunning catch.
Post lunch Bumrah took two consecutive sending back Mehidy Hasan Miraz for 20 runs and Taijul Islam for five. Bumrah bowled an angled delivery to Miraz that hit the outside edge straight to Shubman Gill's hands in the first slip. Bumrah continued his streak as Taijul misjudged the ball trying to defend it but it finds an inside edge to clatter the stumps.
Siraj and Jadeja end Bangladesh's innings by claiming a wicket each.
Siraj dismissed Hasan Mahmud with a confident LBW appeal that went upstairs for a review. The ball tracking shows a clear path to the stumps and Mahmud walked back with one run.
All the players gathered around Jadeja as he scalped the last wicket claiming the remarkable milestone of 300 Test wickets. the seventh India to do so. A caught-and-bowled over Jadeja's left shoulder made him the third Indian after Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin to cross the double achievement of crossing 3000 runs and 300 wickets in Test Cricket.
(With inputs from PTI)